By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers’ offense might be missing their best wide receiver for Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Deebo Samuel is still dealing with a thigh injury that limited him heavily in their Week 12 matchup. In the lead-up to their Sunday game in Week 13, there were reports that Samuel could miss the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Early this Sunday, though, the 49ers and their fans got some big news with regards to Deebo Samuel’s injury from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The star wide receiver is likely to return from his injury, as he has made big improvements with his recovery.

“49ers WR Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a deep thigh bruise, plans to play vs. Miami, per source. The 49ers didn’t think Samuel would be able to play until Friday, but he has made big improvements and, barring a pre-game setback, he plans to go today.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport did note, though, that Samuel remains a true game-time decision for the 49ers. Still, this is a better update than many 49ers fans expected this week. We’ll see over the next few hours if San Francisco decides to make him available against this pivotal clash against the Dolphins.

Sunday night will be a bit of a mini-reunion of sorts for the 49ers. This will the first game that ex-San Francisco assistant Mike McDaniel will coach against his former team. McDaniel has done an excellent job captaining his Dolphins squad to the top of the pecking order in the AFC. This game will be a big test for the 49ers’ chances in the playoffs.