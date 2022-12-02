Published December 2, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will likely not play in the team’s Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins as he continues to recover from a quadricep injury, according to a Friday morning tweet from Niners Nation writer Akash Anavarathan.

“Any time you don’t practice, it’s a worry,” head coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR, “We’re not just giving (Samuel) time off to give him time off.

“He’s trying to get healthy. His thigh has been bothering him. It just hasn’t loosened up the way we want it to.”

Samuel will be listed as a game-time decision.

The 26-year-old receiver again took up an important role in San Francisco’s multi-dimensional offense under Shanahan, racking up 511 receiving yards two touchdowns on 44 receptions. Samuel has only missed one game this season, a 31-14 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium, and has started all but one of his 10 games played.

Deebo Samuel was limited in Wednesday’s practice and fully out on Thursday with his injury, leaving him and running back Elijah Mitchell as the only two Niners offensive players who did not practice. Four players were limited in Thursday’s practice, including running back Christian McCaffery and defensive tackle Arik Armstead. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was able to take full reps in practice as be battles through a foot injury.

We’re just excited to get (Arik Armstead) back,” Shanahan said. “He’s had a great week, so everything’s trending for him to play.

“As long as we don’t have any setbacks today, he should be out there.

The Dolphins have 13 players listed on their injury report, including quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa was able to participate in full practice reps despite working through an ankle injury, while Bridgewater remained limited with a knee injury.

The Niners will kick off against the Dolphins at 1:05 p.m. PST this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.