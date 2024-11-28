The San Francisco 49ers made the Super Bowl last season and entered the 2024 campaign as one of the favorites once again. However, they have started the year with a disappointing 5-6 record, which is certainly a surprise given all the talent. One low spot for the 49ers has been the play of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Samuel had 34 catches for 511 yards and just one touchdown entering the 49ers Week 13 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Samuel has missed one game this year, but still, his low numbers are not satisfying.

When asked if he's happy about the way he has been playing, Samuel gave an honest answer, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.

“I’m not going to speak on that.”

Clearly, Samuel didn't want to discuss his role and low productivity this season, maybe for a number of reasons. Later, he spoke about the play of the 49ers as a whole. Even with the subpar record, they are right in contention for the NFC West title.

“At the end of the day we’re 5-6 right now, and we know we’re better than what the record shows,” Samuel said. “We’re one game away from still winning our division.”

Samuel is third on the team in receiving yards behind tight end George Kittle (642) and Jauan Jennings (628), but the hope is he can turn things around in the final stretch. Still, Samuel had 892 yards and seven scores in 2023 in 15 games while adding five touchdowns and 225 yards in the rushing game. In 2024, he just had 79 yards and one score via the ground, so his numbers have taken a hit across the board.

Despite that, he is just excited that the 49ers are still alive in the NFC West.

49ers NFC West hopes are still alive

A 5-6 record is nothing to be excited about. However, the 49ers have dealt with a ton of injuries, including Brock Purdy missing Week 12, Christian McCaffrey missing the start of the year, and now Nick Bosa and Trent Williams nursing issues ahead of Week 13.

Entering Week 13, the 49ers are tied with the Los Angeles Rams at 5-6 with both the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks sporting 6-5 records, meaning one game separates all four NFC West teams.

The 49ers have a tough task against Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 13, but they face the Chicago Bears, Rams, and Miami Dolphins before finishing against the Detroit Lions and the Cardinals.

If the 49ers finish with a 3-2 record and losses to the Bills and Lions, they should be in a decent spot to take home the NFC West crown, even with the underwhelming season up until this point.