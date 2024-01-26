The 49ers would get a massive boost if Deebo Samuel played against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

The San Francisco 49ers have an opportunity to avenge their NFC Championship Game misfortunes with a high-powered matchup against the Detroit Lions. Having Deebo Samuel on the field would give the 49ers a much higher chance of winning.

Luckily for San Francisco, Samuel seems to be taking the steps to suit up. Samuel looked strong during Friday's practice catching two overhead passes, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. The biggest concern for the 49ers will be how much contact the wide receiver can withstand.

Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during San Francisco's 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers. While the receiver avoided a serious injury, his shoulder still hasn't been 100 percent in the week leading up to the NFC Championship Game. Samuel was limited in practice on Thursday and got in another practice session on Friday, both optimistic signs of the playmaker playing against the Lions.

The 49ers would be ecstatic to have Samuel on the field, especially against an explosive Lions offense. Heading into the playoffs, Samuel caught 60 passes for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 225 yards and five additional scores on the ground. In an offense that features that likes of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, Samuel adds a complete different element to San Francisco's attack.

If the 49ers have all their weapons, it'll be hard for the Lions to slow them down. Deebo Samuel is putting in the work to get on the field and try to advance to the Super Bowl with his teammates. He'll still need to get cleared, but Samuel is at least practicing like he'll play against the Lions.