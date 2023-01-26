Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ stadium that figures to be rowdy come Sunday afternoon. Samuel and the 49ers know it will be loud at Lincoln Financial Field, but the star receiver has his doubts about the decibel levels the Philly faithful can produce in relation to those of San Francisco fans at Levi’s Stadium.

Whether intentional or not, Deebo Samuel subtly threw shade at Eagles fans ahead of the NFC Championship Game. Here’s what Samuel had to say, per Pro Football Talk.

“We know it’s going to be loud, but no stadium is as loud as ours at the end of the day,” Samuel said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They’re at home, NFC Championship. They’re going to be all riled up. We don’t really too much feed into all that because we put the pads on and just go to work.”

Of course, Deebo Samuel is going to defend 49ers fans- and Levi’s Stadium- over the Eagles faithful and their stadium.

He knows that Lincoln Financial Field, already a tough place to play, will be even more amped up for the NFC Championship Game.

But if there’s anything that will rile up Eagles fans, it’s Samuel saying that they’re not as loud as 49ers fans.

It’s a comment that Eagles fans will surely use as bulletin board material to be even louder than normal on Sunday.

But Deebo Samuel and the 49ers won’t “feed into that.”

San Francisco, 4-1 in their last five road playoff games, will have to brave the unfriendly atmosphere waiting for them in Philadelphia if they want to advance to the Super Bowl.