Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl. It’s an impressive accomplishment, especially given that Purdy entered the season as the team’s third-string quarterback.

Purdy played eight regular season games before the playoffs began. However, six of those games were home games. The lack of away games could lead one to believe it’ll be a factor in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

However, the 49ers aren’t concerned. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Wednesday. He noted the team is drawing on their Week 15 experience in Seattle to prepare for this game.

“We’ll do the same thing we did that week,” Shanahan said. “That was huge just because that was our first game really all year that it was that important and Brock hadn’t had experience with it and so it was great to have that, especially with us going to Philly.”

In Seattle, Purdy played well. He threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco won 21-13. The 49ers clinched the NFC West that night.

“When we played Seattle that week, [Shanahan] did say it was good preparation for what we might have to play in, in terms of the playoffs, going on the road for road games and obviously for Philadelphia,” Purdy said Wednesday.

The 49ers quarterback said a lot of what they do comes down to communication. Everything from getting in and out of the huddle to their cadence will be vitally important come Sunday.

The 49ers are in their second consecutive NFC Championship Game. They are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1994 when they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.