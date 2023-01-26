The average ticket for the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday is set to cost a mind-boggling $2,034. That’s according to TicketIQ. This ticket price makes this matchup the most expensive NFL conference championship playoff game in more than 10 years. How crazy is that, right? Here we’ll look at how and why the ticket prices for the 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game have reached historically ridiculous levels!

Eagles – 49ers in Philly Sunday is the most expensive Conference title game ever Average purchase price is $1,102 – 31% more expensive than last year’s NFC Championship game with 49ers – Rams Most Expensive Purchase so far is 2 tickets $4,178 each $8,356 total. From @TickPickpic.twitter.com/zkh5JGVLS1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 23, 2023

The cost of tickets for the NFC championship game in Philadelphia has soared to extreme heights. Keep in mind that the cheapest seats are going for $669 on the secondary market. Meanwhile, the most expensive seats are costing up to $11,000, also according to TicketIQ. This is 59 percent more expensive than the Eagles’ previous NFC championship game in 2018. And this is already with prices dropping slightly since Monday when they reached an average of $2,468.

This follows a recent playoff record set by the Eagles. Recall that the tickets for their Divisional Round game against the New York Giants cost $1,106 on average. That was the most for a Divisional Round game in over 10 years. However, this record was broken the next day by the 49ers’ game against the Cowboys. In that game, the average ticket prices on the secondary market reached $1,420.

In fact, this year’s average ticket price for the NFC championship game has already surpassed the previous record. That was set during San Francisco’s game against the Los Angeles Rams last year at $1,542. The cause for this spike is likely a combination of inflation and high demand. According to Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships at StubHub, there was a significant demand for Divisional Round tickets, which also indicated a strong interest in the conference title game.

“Last weekend’s games doubled the sales of [the January 2022] divisional rounds on StubHub, setting the stage for a record-breaking championship weekend when it comes to ticket sales,” Budelli said. “Demand for both the AFC and NFC championships are up over last year at this time. While [Bengals quarterback Joe] Burrow and [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes are predicted to slug it out in what’s sure to be a memorable rematch [of last year’s AFC title game], the clash between the elite defenses and passionate fan bases of the 49ers and Eagles is dominating sales.”

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the average cost for Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs fans to attend the game at Arrowhead Stadium is $1,218. Despite being lower than the NFC title game, that price is still high on the secondary market. That price makes that AFC Championship Game the fourth-most expensive conference championship ever and the most expensive on the AFC side. Additionally, the cost for last year’s Bengals-Chiefs game is also among the top five at $1,034.

To some extent, fans did expect these high ticket prices for the conference championships. According to TicketIQ, the third-highest prices on record were for the 2018 NFC championship game. That had an average cost of $1,280 on the secondary market.

The high demand and prices for the NFC and AFC championship games may indicate that Super Bowl LVII ticket prices will also be high. Of course, we still cannot really predict the prices for the Super Bowl. Remember that we don’t know the matchups yet. Additionally, all tickets from Ticketmaster have reportedly sold out quickly. That has driven fans to purchase from secondary markets, which has of course contributed to the currently astronomical costs.

With these record-setting prices for the conference championships, fans planning to attend the Super Bowl should prepare for even higher ticket prices in Glendale, Arizona.