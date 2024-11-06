The San Francisco 49ers are getting healthy at the right time, as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 of the NFL season. Despite the team looking to make another huge push for a successful playoffs, wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a bit of a scare earlier this week, per B/R Gridiron on X, formerly Twitter.

During the November 5 trade deadline, Samuel got an unexpected phone call from 49ers general manager John Lynch, via Cleats and Convos.

Samuel picked up the phone, fearing that he'd be involved in a potential deal in the wake of fellow offensive star Christian McCaffrey's return.

“I'm like why is he calling me right now?,” Samuel said.

While it ended up being a false alarm, it wasn't the “casual” phone call that Samuel wanted to receive on the day of all days at the midpoint of the NFL season. The organization made zero offensive moves, inferring that it is comfortable with the current assets. Offensively, Samuel is the clear gadget weapon with 24 receptions on 39 targets for 406 yards and one touchdown through the air, while logging 23 rushing attempts for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Is Deebo Samuel invaluable to the 49ers?

The 49ers are still in contention for the NFC, despite a 4-4 start without their best offensive playmaker in McCaffrey. There really was no reason to move Samuel at this point, unless the organization grew deeply worried about his repeated injuries each season. It is interesting, though, that Samuel was in such a panic on Tuesday.

It's understandable, given the NFL's business-first mantra, but Samuel has also picked up the pieces to keep the offense afloat while the uncertainty over McCaffrey's injury bounced around in everybody's heads.

Samuel is coming off a superb outing against the Dallas Cowboys with eight touches for 86 yards. And while he didn't find the end zone, it was just another display of what Samuel truly brings to the 49ers. He opens up opportunities for teammates by undertaking the gritty work to put the team in the best winning position. He's a difficult player to even consider trading, especially with McCaffrey's comeback on the horizon.