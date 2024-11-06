ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco 49ers haven’t been able to bounce back from last year’s Super Bowl defeat after an injury-filled start to the season. It’s been much the same for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as their losses of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have sent them spiraling down the NFC South standings. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The 49ers started the year with a win against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but it has been downhill since that victory. They lost the next two games and alternated wins and losses for the next five. It leaves the 49ers with a 4-4 record, which is good enough to stay within half a game of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. The 49ers are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for second, with the Cardinals holding a 5-4 record and the Seattle Seahawks behind with a 4-5 mark.

The hype built around the Buccaneers after they won three of their first four games against difficult opponents like the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. That was when the injuries started to pile up for the Buccaneers, which led them to lose four of their next five games. Tampa Bay stayed competitive despite the injury concerns, including a near upset over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Monday night. The Buccaneers had a chance to go for two at the end of the game for the win, but Todd Bowles opted to force overtime and give the game to Patrick Mahomes.

49ers-Buccaneers Last Game – Matchup History

The 49ers and Buccaneers last played during the 2023 season, with San Francisco winning 27-14. The 49ers covered the spread, as they were 13.5-point favorites. San Francisco also won the meeting in 2022, 35-7. Brock Purdy led the way with 333 passing yards and three touchdowns, while the recently injured Brandon Aiyuk had 156 yards and a touchdown.

Overall Series: 49ers 20-7-0

Here are the 49ers-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Buccaneers Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -255

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 51 (-110)

Under: 51 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers offense has been rolling despite Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles injury. San Francisco ranks second in the NFL with 412.4 yards per game, and Brock Purdy has been a massive part of it. However, their running backs haven’t been missing McCaffrey as much as you may think, as they also sit fourth in rushing yards per game. The 49ers are sixth in the league with 26.2 points per game, while the Buccaneers are 28th with 27 points allowed per game.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Buccaneers offense has been staying in the fight thanks to some heroic performances from Baker Mayfield, who has minimal weapons surrounding him. Mayfield has 281 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions over his last five games. Mayfield can get you into trouble with his turnovers, but he can give the Bucs a chance to win if he takes care of the ball and plays smarter, as he did on Monday night against Kansas City.

Final 49ers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Buccaneers showed plenty of fight in recent games despite their injury issues. However, it’ll be challenging for them to bounce back from Monday night’s overtime loss to Kansas City and put forth another good fight in this game. Baker Mayfield’s efforts have been commendable over the past few games, but the 49ers should take this game.

Final 49ers-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: 49ers -5.5 (-112)