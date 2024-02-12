A low for the Chiefs offense not seen in years

The Kansas City Chiefs went into halftime of Super Bowl 58 trailing the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 10-3, and while the game is still within reach, it is notable because this is the least the Chiefs have scored in a first half since Week 7 of the 2021 season, according to Albert Breer.

In that Week 7 game in the 2021 season, the Chiefs were held to three points for the entire game, and they lost to the Tennessee Titans by the score of 27-3. It was a dominant win for the Titans that day, and they went on to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC that season. The Chiefs made it further in the playoffs, however, losing in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Regardless, the 49ers defense has been stifling for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes so far in Super Bowl 58. The pressure that has been on Patrick Mahomes from early on in the game has been similar to what the Titans did back in that Week 7 game in 2021.

The 49ers are one good half away from winning their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history. The defense has been the strength of the team for many years, and it is showing to be again in this game, despite all of the stars on the offensive side.

It would be helpful for the 49ers offense to add some points to potentially make it a two-score game. It would ratchet up the urgency for Mahomes and the Chiefs to score, which could cause mistakes.