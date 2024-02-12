JJ Watt, others react to brutal Dre Greenlaw injury.

The San Francisco 49ers ended the first half of Super Bowl 58 with a lead against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, but they should find it at least a little harder to maintain their lead in the second half with linebacker Dre Greenlaw ruled out for the remainder of the contest because of a lower-body injury.

49ers Dre Greenlaw suffer brutal non-contact injury at Super Bowl vs Chiefs

Greenlaw was merely trying to get back to the field after a Chiefs punt when he suddenly fell to the ground in apparent pain. The rest of the football world reacted to Greenlaw's awful injury almost immediately.

“Dre Greenlaw hurt his knee jogging onto the field between series. Just brutal brutal luck,” former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals linebacker JJ Watt said in a post on X.

“Imagine working your entire life to play in the superbowl and you injure yourself jogging out onto the field,” said X user @OCPDesigns.

“Torn Achilles from running onto the field is insane,” commented JDCowboys2.

“Holy s**t that’s the worst injury ever. That sucks so bad for Dre Greenlaw,” shared @BarstoolBigCat.

Here's one from @FBInjuryDoc: “No obvious recoil on video but Dre Greenlaw may have just popped his left Achilles. Been doing this 6 years. Have to say this is the craziest injury I may have ever just witnessed live.”

The 49ers did a great job defensively in the first half of Super Bowl 58, holding down the high-powered offense of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to only three points and just 157 total yards.