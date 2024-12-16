The San Francisco 49ers appear to have made a decision on controversial linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. The Niners are reportedly suspending Campbell for three games, thus effectively ending his 2024 NFL campaign.

“Sources: The #49ers are planning to suspend LB De’Vondre Campbell three games, ending his season, after Campbell refused to go into the game on Thursday night,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday morning via X (formerly Twitter).

“Coach Kyle Shanahan had said, ‘His actions from the game is just not something you can do to your team'”

The 49ers also have the option to just move on from Campbell completely by simply cutting him, but a suspension also adds an extra layer of punishment by virtue of the fact that the veteran defensive player won't be able to sign with another team.

The controversy involving Campbell started when he refused to get on the field in the third quarter of last Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Niners lost that game, 12-6, with Campbell's behavior becoming the hottest topic from that contest. He has since received severe backlash from people within the 49ers organizations, including San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and teammates like tight end George Kittle and defensive back Charvarius Ward, who said following the Rams game that he expected Campbell to get cut.

The 31-year-old Campbell, who was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021 with the Green Bay Packers, put pen on paper last March for a one-year deal worth $5 million with the 49ers. That contract also came with a $3.5 million signing bonus. With the suspension, though, Campbell will not be paid for the three games he'd be suspended.

Fans react to 49ers' decision on De’Vondre Campbell

The report of Campbell's looming suspension is getting mixed reactions from fans.

“They should kick him off the team,” said an X user.

“Quit on his team. This isn't high school. There are financial implications his teammates face,” another fan commented.

From another social media user: “The reason they didn’t cut him is because they don’t want him to be able to go jump to another team and be rewarded for his s*****y character. For once, I applaud the 49ers cause this man did the same drama shit in GB.”

“And people wonder why we moved on from him in Green Bay,” chimed in another commenter.

A different comment read: “Good move by the 49'ers, discipline needs to be enforced across all players.”