Niners fans are going crazy after the win-sealing interception.

The San Francisco 49ers reached deep down and pulled out a 24-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.

For a time, it looked as though the 49ers would suffer the upset at the hands of the Packers before taking the late lead after a Christian McCaffrey touchdown.

Even after that, the Packers still had a chance to upset the 49ers, but Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw an ill-advised pass across the field that was intercepted by Dre Greenlaw with 45 seconds left in the game:

The INT that sealed the dub for the @49ers! pic.twitter.com/CeEUn7zwxx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2024

Needless to say, 49ers fans are having the time of their life after the win:

Orion weighed in immediately with a play on words – “Packers packing them bags lmao”

Genna Mark shared some additional insight – “This was the interception that locked in the 49ers’ birth to the #NFCChampionship but the play before this by Dre Greenlaw was just as vital. He forced an incomplete pass by Jordan Love. Two MAJOR plays by the linebacker”

Dre had nothing but love for his namesake – “I’m buying a greenlaw jersey and hanging it on my wall. Dude is the definition of clutch in the biggest moments”

Gym Harbaugh said what everyone watching the game was thinking as Love threw the pass right into the hands of the 49ers defender – “First down. Two TO's.”

49ers fan was definitely glued to the screen – “I was shaking when this play happened”

The 49ers entered the fourth quarter down by seven points, but Jake Moody cut the lead down to four with less than a minute deep into the final period with a field goal. The Packers had a chance to extend the lead again to seven points with a little over six minutes left in regulation but Anders Carlson missed a field goal from 41 yards out, leaving the door wide open for the Niners to take the lead with the McCaffrey touchdown.

The 49ers take on the winner of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions matchup.