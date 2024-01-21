The 49ers got the job done.

The San Francisco 49ers are moving on to the next round of the NFL playoffs after coming away with a 24-21 victory at home Saturday night versus the Green Bay Packers. It looked as though the Niners were going to get upset by Jordan Love and company, but San Francisco, with some help from Lady Luck and timely plays, managed to escape with a victory and a ticket to the NFC championship game in the bag.

49ers, NFL fans go wild after San Francisco win vs. Packers

Of course, social media timelines are now bursting with reactions to the 49ers' win.

“Props to Purdy and@49ers. They survived w/o@234DEEBO. Major props to the@packers though. Bad pass by Love but he’ll learn from it. Great Game,” said ESPN's Stephen A. Smith via X.

“Sad about the nuke. BUT THANK YOU SAN FRANCISCO FORTY NINERS FOR BEING OUR LORD AND SAVIOR,” shared Big Cat of Barstool.

“Niners had to win this game. City of Detroit does not have the infrastructure to handle a home Conference Championship Game for the Lions against the Packers,” chimed in Ross Tucker.

Here's Dontay Atkinson getting a bit poetic about that 49ers win: The Packers took it to the Niners all night, and when Purdy finally got that game winning drive that everyone denied he could put together, the skies opened up and it started pouring rain. Even Mother Nature said: “Enough. The kid deserves this one.”

The 49ers entered the fourth quarter down by seven points, but Jake Moody cut the lead down to four with less than a minute deep into the final period with a field goal. The Packers had a chance to extend the lead again to seven points with a little over six minutes left in regulation but Anders Carlson missed a field goal from 41 yards out, leaving the door wide open for the Niners to take the lead, which they did when Christian McCaffrey scored a rushing TD with just a minute remaining. The 49ers sealed the deal with a defensive stop, picking off Jordan Love to end the game.

More reactions from that wild win by the 49ers:

It’s game day faithful. Screw the haters. Let’s go NINERS!!! pic.twitter.com/6OgmNCAMs4 — Anita ❤️49ers 🇵🇷 (@anitabfit) January 20, 2024

they let Kyle win a game trailing and let Purdy lead a winning drive without Deebo pic.twitter.com/iDvAnLDOwY — 🦏 (@NotSadNinersFan) January 21, 2024