The Green Bay Packers will head to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on Saturday Night. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Packers-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Packers destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 48-32. The game started with a touchdown by Aaron Jones. Then, Jaire Alexander picked off Dak Prescott to set up another touchdown. Jordan Love later found Dontayvion Wicks for a touchdown to make it 20-0. Ultimately, the Cowboys wanted some hope before the half ended, but Darnell Savage intercepted a pass from Prescott and took it to the house for a pick-6 to make it 27-0. It was 27-10 in the third quarter when the Packers got another touchdown from Jones to all but put the game out of reach.

Love finished 16 for 21 with 272 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Jones rushed 21 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Romeo Doubs had six receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown. Also, Luke Musgrave had three catches for 52 yards and one touchdown. The Packers totaled 143 rushing yards. Also, the Packers went 6 for 10 on third-down conversions.

The 49ers are 12-5 and the number 1 seed in the NFC. Amazingly, they are coming off a season where they rattled off wins against several NFC playoff teams to get here. They have the home-field throughout the playoffs. Yet, the Packers will still be a challenge.

The Packers lead the all-time series 38-33. However, the 49ers have won the last four playoff games between the teams. Kyle Shanahan is 2-0 against the Packers, including a 13-10 win at Lambeau Field a few seasons ago in the NFC Divisional Round.

Here are the Packers-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Divisional Round Odds: Packers-49ers Odds

Green Bay Packers: +9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +360

San Francisco 49ers: -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -460

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch: Fox Sports

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

No one knew what to make of the Packers before the season. However, they have cemented what they are. Love has come through as the next great quarterback of the Packers. Therefore, he has shown he was the right pick for the Packers by leading them to the playoffs and a wildcard win in his first win.

The Packers run the ball 42.86 percent of the time while passing 57.14 percent of the time. Yet, Jones continues to be the producer of this offense when they are winning. The Packers had a 64.78 percent completion rate on offense. Additionally, they did well on third down, hitting 47.64 percent of their conversions. The Packers also did well in the red zone, converting 54.41 percent of their chances.

The Packers had a solid season when considering the spread. Overall, they went 10-8 against the spread. The Packers also were 2-0 against the spread when they were a seven-point underdog. The best strategy for the Packers to take is to amplify what they did against the Cowboys. Love and Jones need the offense to hum. Additionally, they need the defense to find a way to stop Christian McCaffrey.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can have a successful day on offense. Then, they need to stop McCaffrey and force Brock Purdy to have a bad day. The Packers should look at what the Baltimore Ravens did to the 49ers and replicate it.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers are the favorites in this one. However, they still need to take care of their business to avoid a letdown against a Packers team that is capable of going into Santa Clara and pulling the upset.

The 49ers are a well-balanced team. They run the ball 48.73 percent of the time and pass 51.27 percent of the time. Likewise, they also have a 68.43 completion percentage. The Niners have converted 47.4 percent of their third-down conversions. But the 49ers have also been amazing in the red zone, completing 67.16 percent of their chances. Significantly, the 49ers are just 9-8 against the spread. While there have been blowouts, they have won a lot of close games.

The 49ers have a lot of playoff experience. First, McCaffrey has rushed 46 times for 254 yards and four touchdowns through four games. But the Niners want to see their receivers come alive. First, Deebo Samuel has caught 33 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 46 times for 273 yards and one score through nine playoff games. Brandon Aiyuk is looking for his first playoff touchdowns. So far, he has 15 receptions for 244 yards through six games. George Kittle has had 25 catches for 343 yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can establish the running game early and put the Packers on their heels. Then, the defense needs to rush Love and make him uncomfortable while stopping Jones.

Final Packers-49ers Prediction & Pick

The Packers have a tough task. Ultimately, beating the Niners might be too much of an ask unless they can play another perfect game. But the Packers are certainly capable of covering the spread.

Final Packers-49ers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay Packers: +9.5 (-105)