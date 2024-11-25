The San Francisco 49ers walked out of Sunday enduring an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But the banged-up 49ers are moving to Monday with good news bound to help the defense. Dre Greenlaw is on his way back, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The eighth-year head coach shared via David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard that the team is opening up his practice window. That window goes into effect Monday.

It's welcoming news for the veteran linebacker. Greenlaw's last appearance was Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco saw the horrific sight of him tearing his ACL the moment he jogged onto the field during the second quarter of the 25-22 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the injury, Greenlaw put together a Pro Bowl caliber campaign. He notched 120 tackles including 75 solo stops. Greenlaw also delivered a career-best four quarterback hits and grabbed five tackles for a loss. He's been lauded for his leadership and closing speed on the field. His presence was greatly needed against the Packers on Sunday.

How 49ers defense fared without Dre Greenlaw

Green Bay pummeled a struggling 49ers defense for all four quarters at Lambeau Field.

The host team wore down the run defense with 169 yards and averaged four rushing yards a carry. Josh Jacobs had his way with the 49ers' run defensive unit — rolling to 106 yards and crossing the goal line three times in the rout.

The 49ers may have bottled Jordan Love to only 163 passing yards. But Love still tossed two touchdowns in the victory; one to tight end Tucker Kraft and the other to wide receiver Malik Heath.

Sunday emerged as the 49ers' worst defensive performance of the season. The 38 now represents the most points S.F. has surrendered in a single game this year. It also marked the first time the 49ers allowed more than 30 on the scoreboard since the NFC Championship game win over the Detroit Lions.

San Francisco hasn't struggled immensely throughout the '24 campaign. The team ranks sixth against yards plus is sixth versus the pass. However, the 49ers have fielded the league's 20th-ranked scoring defense. They're also a dismal 29th overall in allowing 16 total rushing touchdowns.

Surely, Greenlaw will be greatly needed to stuff the run. Especially with the 9-2 Buffalo Bills now on deck for Dec. 1. The Bills will have the NFL's fourth-best rushing touchdown output in tow for the huge interconference showdown in Orchard Park.