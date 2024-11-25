The Green Bay Packers are having an excellent 2024 season. Green Bay is 8-3 heading into Week 13 and is still relevant in the NFC playoff picture. The Packers got an important win in Week 12 against a wounded 49ers team that was without QB Brock Purdy. That drew an interesting take from one Packers player after the game.

Packers QB Jordan Love did not hold back when talking about the 49ers and their performance on Sunday. He gave them no grace for being without multiple offensive starters due to injuries.

“It’s the NFL,” said Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who went 13 of 23 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. “They’ve got other good players. We’ve had injuries. Guys are banged up. You’ve got to go find a way to win, no matter who’s out there. It’s tough for them, but we’ll take the win.”

In addition to Brock Purdy, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was banged up for this game. Defensive end Nick Bosa also missed the game.

The Packers in particular are the perfect team to levy this criticism at the 49ers. Green Bay bagged a few wins earlier this season after Jordan Love suffered an injury during Week 1 in Brazil.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not make any excuses. In fact, he efficiently explained what led to such an ugly loss on Sunday.

“To have those three turnovers, and all three led to touchdowns with 21 points,” Shanahan said via ESPN. “You top that with the penalties and stuff, that’s how you get embarrassed like that.”

Packers RB Josh Jacobs rumbles for 3 touchdowns against 49ers

The Packers dominated on offense against the 49ers. This was due in large part to a great day by running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs rumbled for 106 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns. He was all smiles after the game.

“I came here because I’d seen them winning,” Jacobs said per ESPN. He spent his first five seasons with the Raiders. “And I haven’t won a lot in my career, and that was a big thing for me when I’m making a decision. But not only that, man, being around these guys and seeing how hungry they are, seeing how much of pros they are on a day-to-day basis and how much it means to them, man, it makes me want to play harder, it makes me want to give everything I have.”

Jacobs has gone on the record multiple times about why he chose to play in Green Bay. The pairing of Jacobs and the Packers seems to be a match made in heaven.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 13 matchup against the Dolphins.