It may be the NFL preseason, but San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos fans seem to be in regular season form when it comes to brawling in the bleachers. The 49ers and Broncos fans' fight got captured on video, and it included a fan in a Jerry Rice jersey pummeling another spectator, leaving him bloody and battered.

TMZ initially reported that it was two 49ers fans fighting. In the first video of the wild mele, it looks like it was all jersey-wearing 49ers fans involved, save for the fan who gets KO’d, who is wearing a non-descript white shirt.

It appears fan NFL fights are in mid-season form. This was pretty bad from the #49ers–#Broncos game. (via @Graham_SFN)pic.twitter.com/EdNqMmJYl4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2023

But in another angle of the brawl, you can see that the man who gets knocked down seems to start the confrontation being held back by what looks like a fellow Broncos fan.

No worse fan base visiting as an opposing team than #49ers that I have been to….Not even close #NFL #Fight pic.twitter.com/xGoOUnw8AO — CaliViking (@CaliViking6) August 20, 2023

Either way, this is what happens when the NFL forces season-ticket holders to buy preseason game tickets, even though no one cares about them. People are at stadiums for hours, watching a meaningless game, drinking alcohol, and not caring if they get kicked out.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are no reports of any arrests or what the consequences are for the 49ers and Broncos fans who were involved in the altercation.

The 49ers won this NFL preseason game 21-20, which was notable on the field for quarterback Brock Purdy taking his first on-field snaps since offseason elbow surgery. He was 4-of-5 for 65 yards.

San Francisco takes on the Los Angles Chargers in their final preseason tilt on Friday, August 25. The Broncos will wrap up their preseason against the Los Angeles Rams a day later.