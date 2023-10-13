The San Francisco 49ers may be without linebacker Dre Greenlaw this weekend when they face off against the Cleveland Browns. The fifth-year linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss practice Thursday.

Greenlaw originally missed practice Wednesday to rest, but missed Thursday. Greenlaw was the only 49er player to miss practice Thursday after four others skipped Wednesday's practice. Both tight end George Kittle and offensive tackle Trent Williams were full participants Thursday after resting the day before.

Running back Elijah Mitchell was limited after not practicing Wednesday while guard Aaron Banks was limited both days. Mitchell has only played in two games so far this year as he's dealt with a knee injury, but he looks like he could make his return against Cleveland. Overall, the 49ers are healthy so far this season.

If Dre Greenlaw is unable to play, the 49ers will miss the former fifth-round linebacker. Teammate Fred Warner tends to get most of the attention from the 49ers LB group, but Greenlaw is still an important part of one of the best LB duos in the NFL. So far on the year, Greenlaw has 37 total tackles and a sack.

The Browns also have some major injuries going into this game. Their starting quarterback is out as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. This will mean that P.J. Walker is stepping in this week to replace him. While rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson filled in during Week 4, he looked very shaky so Cleveland is going with Walker this time.