After spending the last week on the shelf with an ankle injury, San Francisco 49ers fans have been afforded some pretty incredible news regarding Deebo Samuel's Week 4 status, as, after being questionable all week, he's going to be active against the New England Patriots according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Source: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel plans to play Sunday vs the Patriots,” Schultz wrote on social media. “The All-Pro has 13 catches for 164 yards and a rushing touchdown in two games this season. Samuel (calf) is listed as questionable.”

After suffering through an ugly effort in Week 3, Brock Purdy should be incredibly excited for Week 4, as he's now loaded up one of his top playmakers versus a Patriots team that isn't projected to finish the year with very many wins.