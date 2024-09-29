After spending the last week on the shelf with an ankle injury, San Francisco 49ers fans have been afforded some pretty incredible news regarding Deebo Samuel's Week 4 status, as, after being questionable all week, he's going to be active against the New England Patriots according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
After suffering through an ugly effort in Week 3, Brock Purdy should be incredibly excited for Week 4, as he's now loaded up one of his top playmakers versus a Patriots team that isn't projected to finish the year with very many wins.