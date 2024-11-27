San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner hasn't looked like his normal, fast self when closing in on ball carriers. Warner revealed the stunning reason why Wednesday. The All-Pro linebacker shared via ESPN 49ers insider Nick Wagoner that he's been playing on a broken bone.

“Fred Warner says he fractured a bone in his ankle in Patriots game. He’s been playing through the injury since,” Wagoner posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

That ailment arrived in Week 4. Yet Warner somehow still delivered a 45-yard interception return that afternoon. He also ended the game collecting seven tackles, four solo stops, and a pass defection. His 49ers rolled to a 30-13 romp in Santa Clara.

Warner has since notched only two double-digit tackle performances since the injury revelation. He hasn't surpassed nine tackles since Oct. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Warner and the 49ers struggled immensely against the Green Bay Packers Sunday. The veteran NFC champion settled for six tackles, three solo stops, but watched the Packers steamroll the 49ers 38-10, dropping the 49ers to 5-6 overall.