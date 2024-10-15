The San Francisco 49ers have yet to win consecutive games this season, and Kyle Juszczyk spoke on how badly last week's win against the Seattle Seahawks was needed. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have reeled off five straight wins to open the season. Niners linebacker Fred Warner acknowledged while speaking on KNBR with Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher that this game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is very important to set the tone and help the team get over the hump.

“This is an important game for us. One, because of where we're at in the season. We haven't had the start that we would've wanted. We got that win on Thursday night and put ourselves in a position to do everything we wanna do going forward. We gotta prove to ourselves that we can win against great football teams in this league.

“The Chiefs are undefeated this year and still at the top of their game. They still got '15' (Mahomes) back there. I have yet to beat him. I think I played against him maybe four times now and have yet to beat him. It's an important game for us to get over that hump.”

The 3-3 49ers have played one team, the Minnesota Vikings, with a winning record and they lost that game, 23-17. The 49ers' defense is still playing well and ranks fifth in defensive DVOA and the offense isn't far behind at No. 7 in offensive DVOA. The problem has been collapsing in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers are the best 3-3 team in the league

While it's not reflected in their record, San Francisco remains one of the league's elite teams. They were streaky at times last year, too. They began the 5-0, then lost three straight before winning another six in a row.

With all due respect to Jordan Mason, who returned to practice yesterday in a blue non-contact jersey, they're also playing without their best player, Christian McCaffrey. Key players like Jake Moody, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Javon Hargrave, Yetur Gross-Matos, Talanoa Hufanga, Jon Feliciano and Ambry Thomas are also injured or on injured reserve.

The 49ers recently announced they will allow Ricky Pearsall to practice, as he's been on the NFI list. This is good news for the team's ever-growing injury problems.

And despite that 3-3 record, that's good enough to lead the NFC West with the tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco hosts Kansas City in Week 7 on Sunday, October 20 at 4:25 p.m. EST.