The San Francisco 49ers are trending in the right direction six games into the 2024 season. The 49ers are coming off a 36-24 win over the Seahawks and are gearing up for another important contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20. San Francisco made a notable move on rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall before the matchup amid his recovery from injury.

The 49ers announced they are opening the practice window for Pearsall, who has been on a non-football injury (NFI), per Ian Rapoport NFL Network.

The move is great news for Ricky Pearsall. The former Florida football standout was shot in San Francisco during an attempted robbery in early September, which left him with a wound. Thankfully, Pearsall did not need surgery to treat the wound and has been on a promising recovery path.

The 49ers originally placed Pearsall on the NFI on Sep. 2 and expected him to miss at least four games of the 2024 season. It is great to see the rookie's practice window reopened as San Francisco approaches Week 7.

Pearsall joined the 49ers as the team's 31st overall pick in the first round 2024 draft. He spent three years with the Arizona State football program before experiencing a breakout after he transferred to Florida. Pearsall amassed 1,207 yards and six touchdowns in his final year with the Gators before pursuing professional play.

Should Pearsall crack the receiver lineup, he would add valuable support for SF's offense.

The 49ers started the year shaky amid a sea of injuries but have been able to get back to the .500 mark. They will face of one their biggest challenges of the 2024 season against the undefeated Chiefs on Sunday. The contest will be a rematch of Super Bowl 58, in which SF took a tough 25-22 loss.

Perhaps the positive injury update on Ricky Pearsall can give the 49ers what they need to prevail and build more momentum.