The San Francisco 49ers' season might have ended in a manner that they weren't hoping for. The team dealt with injuries and other spots of bother throughout the season, and didn't even make it back to the postseason. Star tight end George Kittle is also disappointed in this past season's results, but he still found a reason to celebrate a good friend. During Monday Night Raw, Kittle congratulated new WWE superstar Penta on his debut with the world's largest wrestling promotion.

“@PENTAELZEROM 🔥🔥🔥👌” Kittle posted on X, formerly Twitter, during Monday Night Raw.

Penta won his debut against Chad Gable. It was a thrilling back-and-forth bout that saw Penta capture a victory with his patented Penta Driver. Over the years, Kittle has been a vocal supporter of Penta and his brother Rey Fenix. The 49ers tight end is a massive pro wrestling fan in general, especially of Penta and Fenix (collectively known as the Lucha Brothers) and WWE superstar Bayley, who is a Bay Area native. As Penta got off to a strong start in his new home on Raw, can Kittle and his fellow Niners get back to the top next season?

49ers, George Kittle look to rebound in 2025

Entering 2024, very few people would have predicted that the Niners would finish fourth in the NFC West. Many analysts and fans predicted them to make it back to the postseason, with some selecting them to represent the NFC once again in the Super Bowl. Based on the talent returning, it was a logical choice. Brock Purdy has cemented his hold on the starting quarterback role, and the offense is filled with stars including Purdy, Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Christian McCaffrey and more.

Yet, injuries ravaged San Francisco. So many key pieces, such as McCaffrey, missed time. These absences derailed the best laid plans of head coach Kyle Shanahan, GM John Lynch and the Niners' brass. Other incidents hindered San Francisco's rise and helped lead to the 6-11 finish this season. Now, the focus is on getting back to the postseason in 2025, plus more. Can the Niners rebound and make some noise in an NFC that is much deeper than it was in 2023? That is what Kittle and his teammates, not to mention the rest of the 49ers' faithful, hopes for.