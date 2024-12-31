The San Francisco 49ers suffered yet another loss in Week 17, as they came up just short in a 40-34 shootout with the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.” Making matters even worse, they saw star quarterback Brock Purdy get forced out of the game early with an elbow injury, but thankfully, he appears to have avoided a serious injury.

Concern for Purdy was high after he was sacked by Brian Branch and was unable to throw the ball on the sideline. Joshua Dobbs ended up replacing Purdy, with the star passer saying after the game that it felt like his elbow was “on fire.” Initial tests showed no damage to his UCL, and while Purdy has already been ruled out for the team's season finale in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals, it was revealed that he managed to avoid a serious injury by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy avoided serious injury to his right elbow, Kyle Shanahan says. He had a right elbow bruise with some nerve inflammation. Purdy will likely not play Sunday against Arizona, Shanahan says,” Nick Wagoner said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Brock Purdy, 49ers turn attention towards 2025

With nothing left to play for this season, it's not a surprise that San Francisco will err on the side of caution with Purdy. They managed to dodge a bullet with this injury, and considering how many other injuries they have suffered on the year, chances are they don't want to test their luck again by throwing Purdy in harm's way for a meaningless game.

As a result, the Niners will turn to either Joshua Dobbs or Brandon Allen in Week 18 against the Cardinals, with the front office turning their attention towards the offseason, where they will have to decide whether or not they want to hand Purdy a massive contract extension. The upcoming year will be a big one for both San Fran and their star quarterback, but first, they will hope to finish off their season with a win over Arizona.