While the Dallas Cowboys are considered “America's Team”, it's often way more popular for opposing NFL fans to love to hate them. Apparently, it's no different for opposing NFL players. San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, who put on a clinic in his team's, dominant 42-10 win over the Cowboys, wore a shirt under his jersey during the game that revealed exactly how he feels about “America's Team.”

Check out Kittle's hilarious, NSFW t-shirt, which he revealed in an Instagram post.

“F**k Dallas.” That's what was written on the t-shirt that Kittle wore underneath his jersey while he torched the Cowboys defense for 67 yards and three touchdowns in a nationally televised game.

No wonder Kittle had such a big game! He clearly looks forward to playing- and beating the Cowboys, as this shirt clearly shows.

The Cowboys might be regarded as “America's Team”, but Kittle is very likely going to be referred to as America's tight end once NFL fans get wind of this.

The 49ers and Cowboys have historically had one of the league's best rivalries- and Kittle has embraced that with this amusing t-shirt. However, things have gone San Francisco's way more often recently.

The 49ers, 5-0 and tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFL, have now defeated the Cowboys in three straight games, including back-to-back seasons in the playoffs.

For that reason alone, this blowout loss to the 49ers will sting Cowboys fans. But they'll feel even worse when they see the shirt that Kittle was rocking under his jersey.