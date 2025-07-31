The San Francisco 49ers are adding another name to their loaded running back room. Although nobody will surpass Christian McCaffrey on the depth chart, former Las Vegas Raiders starter Ameer Abdullah will now join the group to compete for a roster spot over the next month.

The 49ers signed Abdullah on Thursday morning, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. The deal came after San Francisco brought Abdullah and seven other veterans in for workouts on Wednesday.

Abdullah joins a crowded backfield that already includes Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr., Jordan James, Corey Kiner and McCaffrey. Rosters vary by team, but most only tend to keep three to four running backs on their official 52-man crew. With McCaffrey already locked in as the starter, the remaining five players will compete for up to three additional spots in the preseason.

A career journeyman, Abdullah has spent time with four different organizations across his 10-year career, including the last three with the Raiders. With 311 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in 2024, Abdullah is coming off his best season since leading the Detroit Lions with 552 rushing yards in 2017. Abdullah has also served as a kick returner throughout his career and made his debut as a punt returner in 2024.

Ameer Abdullah to compete in crowded 49ers running back room

Article Continues Below

The 49ers' recent injury history suggests they will need all six of their current running backs, but doing so would be difficult. Guerendo, Taylor and James figure to have the inside track to making the final roster. Guerendo and Taylor both had their moments in 2024, during which McCaffrey played just four games due to an Achilles injury and a subsequent PCL sprain. Taylor, a former undrafted free agent with a career-high of just 183 rushing yards, figures to be the most vulnerable of the group, but he signed a one-year deal to remain with the team in free agency.

James, the 49ers' 2025 fifth-round pick, is also unlikely to go anywhere. Many fifth-rounders have been victims of final roster cuts before, but the 49ers have been high on him all offseason. James likely would have been taken sooner had he not been a part of one of the most loaded running back classes in recent history.

The 49ers' aggressive pursuit of a veteran this late in the offseason could suggest a potential injury to one of their key running backs, but Abdullah still has an uphill battle to make the final roster. However, with return specialist Jacob Cowing sitting out of training camp, his special teams versatility could give him an edge over one of his new teammates.