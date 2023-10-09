They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan showed that to Lions head coach Dan Campbell in San Francisco's massive win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

After watching the Lions score a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers a few hours earlier on a trick play that involved multiple pitches back to the quarterback, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up the exact same play on Sunday against the Cowboys, and fessed up to it after the game, via Pro Football Talk.

“Detroit ran it earlier in the day, they scored,” Shanahan said. “I saw it before the game. Based off what we were going against today we planned on calling it, but definitely, seeing it work for someone else gives you more confidence. (…)We installed it a couple years ago. Just brought it out today.”

The 49ers (and the Lions) picked out a perfect time to bust out the flea flicker trick play, as both resulted in touchdowns for their tight ends from Iowa: 49ers tight end George Kittle and Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.

Those weren't the only similarities between the two teams in Week 5, as the 49ers and Lions both scored 42 points on the day.

The 49ers remained unbeaten with the 42-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, while the Lions improved to 4-1 with the 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

We'll see what tricks Shanahan and Campbell have up their sleeves for Week 6, as the 49ers head to Cleveland to take on the Browns, while the Lions will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers.