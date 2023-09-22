Brock Purdy, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers found themselves in an unfamiliar position on Thursday night, tied up with the New York Giants after one quarter. On a key play Kittle found himself forced to revert to an entirely different set of skills as Purdy unleashed a pass headed in his direction.

Prior to the game the 49ers got a Brandon Aiyuk injury update that had people talking and fantasy football owners fearing the worst. Star running back Christian McCaffery shared his take on the Elijah Mitchell situation involving the number of carries he would get in the running game going forward.

Kittle channeled his inner Charvarius Ward during game action Thursday as he was forced to play a little defensive back on the aforementioned Purdy throw. The result was a good one for the 49ers, who averted disaster as Kittle made a play on the ball.

Kittle's celebration reminded many of 49ers defensive backs as he enjoyed the thrill of playing the defensive side of the equation for a change at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle broke up an interception and did the DB seatbelt/strap celebration 😅pic.twitter.com/b1wC8JCNX5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 22, 2023

Fans and analysts alike couldn't help but laugh at Kittle's heroic defensive swat.

He is going to have more pass breakups than receptions this year — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) September 22, 2023

“That's cool and all but my fantasy team needs to get it going ASAP,” one fan said in response. “Needs to bat it away for his mid QB,” another fan said.

Purdy was recently ranked in the top 15 of all NFL quarterbacks by Dallas Cowboys star linebacker and possible MVP candidate Micah Parsons.

Many feel the former ‘Mr. Irrelevant' is significantly better than Parsons' rating, however, considering he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game last season before bowing out with an injury.

Purdy had just 68 yards passing early in the second quarter as he struggled to adjust to life without Aiyuk, one of his favorite passing game targets.