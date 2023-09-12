Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one of the top stories of the Week 1 in the National Football League. The 49ers took care of business on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and are now on to bigger and better things in the NFC West.

Purdy made history in his dominant Week 1 win as noted recently. Purdy contributed big time to a beat down of the Steelers in such a way that opposing defensive back Patrick Peterson was derisive afterward.

While Peterson still hasn't given proper respects to Purdy in the eyes of many fans, the 49ers star did receive a compliment from Dallas Cowboys defensive ace Micah Parsons that has fans talking from Texas to California and beyond.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It does not appear as if Purdy is being included among the NFL's absolute best by Parsons, but Parsons did speak of his ability in a complimentary way recently.

“I think Purdy’s a top-15 quarterback,” Parsons said. “There’s things that we still wanna see from Purdy. Not when Purdy’s winning but when Purdy’s down. I think the adversity aspect of the football game is huge. Learning how to play from behind. Learning situational football. It’s not something I’m saying he can’t do, it’s just something that we just haven’t seen yet.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Purdy has 220 yards passing and two touchdowns with no interceptions after Week 1. He has a QB rating of 91.3. A seventh-round pick, many fans feel that Purdy won't get his due until he takes the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

If current trends hold, it just may take a win over Parsons and the Cowboys to achieve just that.