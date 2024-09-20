Sunday's NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams could be an ugly affair, as both teams are turning in lengthy injury reports going into the weekend. Fans are well-aware of the major absences on LA' offense, but San Fran is also expected to be without a huge chunk of its passing attack following the latest updates.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) is being ruled out like everyone anticipated, but tight end George Kittle (hamstring) is also in jeopardy of missing the game. He is listed as doubtful, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Star pass rusher Nick Bosa is questionable with a rib injury.

Based on how the offensive line fared in a surprising Week 2 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings, it might now be even more difficult for quarterback Brock Purdy to quickly get the ball out of his hands. Losing All-Pro weapons like Kittle and Samuel presumably forces head coach Kyle Shanahan to significantly adjust his game plan.

Will 49ers go old-school vs. Rams?

The more prudent approach might be for the Niners to lean on their rushing attack, which could eat up clock and wear down an already vulnerable Rams' defense. That philosophy comes with some questions as well, considering that elite running back Christian McCaffrey is on the injured reserve, but backup Jordan Mason is doing a magnificent job in the lead role (5.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns).

While George Kittle will ideally be back on the field in Week 5, if not this Sunday, Deebo Samuel is slated to miss multiple games after sustaining a calf injury versus the Vikings. Luckily, the 49ers host the offensively-challenged New England Patriots after visiting the Rams.

Depending on how the aforementioned players progress in their respective recoveries, the Santa Clara Faithful should brace itself for a rough couple weeks of football, at least visually speaking. Though, as long as the result ends in a W for the 49ers, fans will put up with some potential offensive stagnancy.