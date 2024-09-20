While it's only Week 3, the Los Angeles Rams are already dealing with a litany of injuries. Cooper Kupp has become the latest to get bitten by the injury bug, severely changing the Rams' gameplan against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kupp has been ruled out with his ankle injury, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic. He will be joined on the sidelines by Davis Allen (back) while Josh Karty (groin), Bobby Brown (ankle) and Cobie Durant (toe) will all be questionable.

The star wide receiver picked up his injury before halftime in Week 2 and didn't return. He has since been placed in a cast as head coach Sean McVay says he'll miss “an extended period of time,” via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

What the Rams don't plan to do is place Kupp on injured reserve, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Still, Los Angeles will be in a tricky position offensively without him on the field in Week 3.

Especially since Puka Nacua has been placed on IR due to his knee injury. As the injuries have piled up, the Rams have turned to some unlikely names in the pass game. Tyler Johnson is second on the team in receiving yards (99) while Demarcus Robinson is third with 92. Kupp is the only Ram who has caught a touchdown pass in 2024.

Coming off of a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles needs to turn things around in a hurry if they want to stay afloat in the NFC West. They'll have a chance to make up some ground against the 49ers. However, it might be difficult to move the ball down field without their top two wide receivers.

While Cooper Kupp has plenty of talent, injuries have stopped him from maxing out his true potential. This time around, all the Rams can hope is that Kupp returns to the gridiron sooner rather than later.