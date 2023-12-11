San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle's productive day in Week 14 etched his name in NFL history among other greats at his position.

The San Francisco 49ers became the second team in the NFC to 10 wins on Sunday. In the process, tight end George Kittle made some history, joining an exclusive group of NFL greats during the 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

On his fourth quarter 44-yard touchdown reception from QB Brock Purdy, Kittle eclipsed 6,000 receiving yards for his career. In doing so, he became just the fifth tight end to hit that mark in his first seven seasons, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

The other tight ends to accomplish that are some of the best to ever play the position: Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Rob Gronkowski, and Travis Kelce. Graham and Kelce are both still active.

Big day for SF pass catchers

Kittle's long touchdown catch and run gave the 49ers a 28-16 lead over the Seahawks, pushing the NFC West rivalry matchup to a two-possession game. Kittle finished his day with three catches for 76 yards, on a day that Purdy repeatedly torched Seattle's secondary.

Despite his big day, the tight end was only third on the team in receiving. WR Deebo Samuel lead the way with a monster performance, racking up 149 receiving yards and a score on seven catches. WR Brandon Aiyuk also hit triple-digits, hauling in six receptions for 126 yards. All three had a reception of 40+ yards on the day.

Kittle's accomplishment is impressive, and one cannot help but wonder how much more prolific the Iowa product would've been if not for injuries. The fifth-round pick has played a full season just once — in 2018, Kittle played all 16 games and posted a career best in receptions (88) and yards (1,377).