George Kittle injury update will leave fantasy football managers scurrying for a tight end

The San Francisco 49ers might be without tight end George Kittle for their week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kittle missed yet another practice on Thursday due to a groin injury. The 49ers’ star tight end is yet to practice this season.

No George Kittle again at the start of Thursday’s 49ers practice — obviously not a good sign for his potential availability against the Seahawks — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 15, 2022

Kittle’s absence will be felt yet again if he is not ready to go. In the past, he has been a focal point of this unit.

In terms of fantasy, this could have major implications. With the 49ers slotted for an afternoon game, people with Kittle on their team may be forced to make a tough decision regarding Kittle. But at the moment, it seems like a long shot that the veteran tight end can suit up.

Since joining the 49ers in 2017, Kittle has appeared in 67 games. He has recorded 335 receptions for 4,489 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Even with the success that George Kittle has found on the field, he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He has played a full season just once, and will not do that again this year.

With second-year quarterback Trey Lance leading the 49ers, having George Kittle as a security blanket could be crucial for his success.

In week 1, while playing in less-than-ideal weather, the 49ers’ offense struggled heavily.

Amid an all-out downpour, Lance threw for 164 yards and one interception. On the ground, he added 54 rushing yards on 13 carries. While his appearance may not have changed the outcome, having Kittle on the field could have played some role.

The 49ers will eagerly await the return of their star tight end. But with the loss of running back Elijah Mitchell for the foreseeable future, this offense is in desperate need of a big playmaker. They can only lean on Deebo Samuel so much. Upon his return, Kittle will once again be a massive player within this offense.