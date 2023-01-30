George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers hit a brick wall in the NFC Championship Game in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, things could have ended more favorably for the Niners if it weren’t for an elbow injury that forced quarterback Brock Purdy out of the contest early.

It’s perfectly understandable for the 49ers to feel extremely disappointed over the way their season came to an end. Having already endured injuries to their top two quarterbacks, the 49ers somehow managed to go all the way to the NFC Championship Game on the strength of their defense and, of course, the surprising brilliance of Purdy under center. But the 49ers failed to survive the latest QB injury.

“How does it feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don’t have a quarterback? Pretty shitty, to be honest,” George Kittle said after the game, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Kittle managed to record just 32 receiving yards on three catches and four targets in the 49ers’ 31-7 road loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. San Francisco was forced to send Josh Johnson to the game, but he was also knocked out of the contest because of a concussion. Purdy returned in the second half but the game was all but over at that point. He ended up completing all four pass attempts for just 23 passing yards.

The 49ers will not have an interesting offseason ahead with a number of decisions to be made with regard to their roster makeup.