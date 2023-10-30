On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers dropped their third straight game with a home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After beginning the season 5-0, San Francisco now suddenly finds itself with more questions than answers through eight games, as this game was controlled by Cincinnati essentially since the opening kick off.

Still, all hope is not lost for the 49ers as they hope to get things back on track moving forward. After the loss, star tight end George Kittle took an optimistic approach when speaking about the surprising losing streak his team is on.

“What’s football without a little bit of adversity?” wondered Kittle, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Everything was breezy for George Kittle and the 49ers just a few weeks ago, culminating in the team's 42-10 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys in Week Five to improve their record to 5-0. However, three straight losses to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and now to the Bengals have hung a cloud over the franchise.

Kittle, for his part, did all he could to help end that streak on Sunday against Cincinnati, hauling in nine receptions from Brock Purdy for 149 yards on the afternoon. It's also important to note that San Francisco was playing without star receiver Deebo Samuel, who has now missed multiple weeks due to injury.

San Francisco now enters a much-needed bye week as they will look to regroup and get things together before their next matchup, on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, on November 12. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.