By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers have gotten two key playmakers back on the practice field. Both Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel were back at practice on Thursday.

Star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who has been the driving force of the 49ers defense this season, missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness.

Wide receiver and all-around playmaker Deebo Samul also returned to the practice field on Thursday.

Samuel had been sidelined with a sprained MCL since Week 14. Returning to the practice field is just the first step to returning to play for the pro bowl pass catcher.

When healthy, Samuel has been crucial for the 49ers offense, making plays through the air and on the ground. In 12 games, he has recorded 54 receptions for 612 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he has added 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 41 total carries.

Bosa has also put together an elite campaign in 2022 for the 49ers. Through the 14 games that he has played in, he has recorded 48 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. He has also racked up the most sacks in the NFL with 17.5.

Bosa, who was dealing with an illness, is expected to take the field on Sunday. But the same can’t be said for Samuel.

With Samuel being out of the 49ers lineup, the team may look to work him back slowly. As they have already clinched a playoff spot by winning the division, they could wait to bring him back for the playoffs.

Bosa and Samuel have been key factors for this 49ers team. With them back on the field, this team is primed for a Super Bowl run.