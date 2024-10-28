The shaky San Francisco 49ers (4-4) could be receiving a major stabilizing force after their Week 9 bye. Christian McCaffrey is trending toward a long-awaited return following Monday's exceedingly encouraging update. Deebo Samuel, who exited Sunday's 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, is also getting a key status update.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan says that McCaffrey will “hit it hard” in simulated practice sessions during the off week and hope to join the team for live practice in the lead-up to a Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Meanwhile, Samuel is dealing with ribs and oblique strains and will be reevaluated after the break.

Considering the vagueness surrounding the McCaffrey injury saga, fans would be wise to exercise restraint upon learning this good news. He has endured Achilles tendinitis since the beginning of training camp, leaving him on the sidelines for the team's first eight games of the 2024-25 campaign. San Francisco's offensive output, specifically in the red zone, has been spotty in the All-Pro running back's absence.

McCaffrey has racked up 31 touchdowns and more than 3,300 yards of total offense in 27 regular season games for the 49ers. The combination of his brilliant versatility and Shanahan's renown creativity has produced magnificent results. The only downside to acquiring such a sensational talent is his ample injury risks. McCaffrey made it almost two years in Santa Clara before his health became a genuine concern. Now, fans are desperately hoping the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year can rejuvenate their stagnating Super Bowl ambitions.

49ers are desperate for some good fortune when it comes to injuries

San Francisco is receiving tremendous production from its backup running backs– Jordan Mason has rushed for 685 yards and rookie Isaac Guerendo tallied 6.1 yards per carry and a TD in the win versus the Cowboys. But an in-form McCaffrey is a massive asset to the 49ers' Brock Purdy-led passing attack.

He has 509 career receptions and will probably end up in the top 10 for most catches all-time by a running back when he retires. While a decline is definitely plausible, Kyle Shanahan and company are elated for the chance to see their star player back at practice, and eventually dashing out of the backfield in an actual game.

The value of a healthy Samuel cannot be understated, either, given that he just totaled four catches for 71 yards only a week after being hospitalized. Lingering injuries might be unavoidable when it comes to this former All-Pro, though.

Assuming Christian McCaffrey continues to progress, and Deebo Samuel can also shake his ailments, the 49ers could be marching into Tampa Bay with plenty of firepower.