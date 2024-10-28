As the San Francisco 49ers sparked a comeback and beat the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night, 30-24, it was on the shoulders of star quarterback Brock Purdy who led the way. While there was some frustrating aspects as 49ers star Fred Warner touched on after the game, it was still a win nonetheless as head coach Kyle Shanahan would speak on Purdy's outing.

San Francisco was down 10-6 at halftime before scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter which led them to victory as Purdy threw for 260 yards and one touchdown pass. Shanahan would speak on the “gut check” that Purdy had in the second half and if it is a sign of good things to come with the team heading into the bye week according to 49ers Web Zone.

“Yeah, I do. I think it was a gut check for him, I mean, for all of us,” Shanahan said. “Things in the first half, we were close, but it didn't go great. Brock, there was a couple plays I know he'd love to have back. And I thought he came out in the second half and there were a few plays that weren't there, and he did a hell of a job extending with his feet. The one in particular, we were trying to throw a screen at Deebo and the D-end peeled with it, which just means you have no play, and he just ran and turned it into a 16-yarder. So, he did some real big things there in the second half.”

With Purdy reacting to the game as well, the 24-year old has become one of the more impressive quarterbacks in the league despite being the last pick of the draft in 2022.

49ers' Brock Purdy on team capitalizing on opportunities in second half

He would speak after about capitalizing on opportunties since there was many missed ones in the first half where the offense was down.

“Yeah, it's four quarters for a reason in the sport,” Purdy said. “It's the NFL. You can come out hot and stall or vice versa. And it takes everybody, offense, defense, special teams. I saw the rest of our team was clicking, it's like, ‘alright, I have to do my job.' And so, third quarter came out and just like I said, kept it simple but also played aggressive and just tried to do what coach called and hit guys when they were open and keep it simple, move the ball, not try to hurt ourselves. The first half, that was the main thing is we had plenty of opportunities, but we just kept hurting ourselves. So that was the mindset and we were able to put up some points.”

There is no doubt that it has been somewhat of a disappointing season so far for the team as they are just 4-4 coming out of an appearance in the Super Bowl. However, they have been suffering through massive injuries to the likes of 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk who is out for the season, and even Christian McCaffrey who hasn't played a game yet this season.

In any sense, San Francisco are 4-4 which tied with two other teams in the NFC West like the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, the former which is first in the division.