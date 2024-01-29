The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Las Vegas to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 because they pulled off a miracle on Sunday. The Niners were down by 17 points at the half of their NFC title game against the Detroit Lions, but they turned things around quickly in the second half, leading to a 34-31 come-from-behind victory — and a place in NFL playoffs history.

Lions fans were already celebrating and thinking about their Super Bowl fans when Detroit went to the tunnel at the half with a considerable lead, but that proved to be not enough to stave off the 49ers completely. By the end of the third quarter, the Niners had tied the game at 24-24 thanks to a blazing 17-0 blitz in the third quarter, which also got San Francisco another piece of history.

The Lions can only shake their heads and wonder about their shortcomings and poor decisions that led to their painful collapse, but it also takes a special team with an unbreakable resilient spirit to mount a comeback like what San Francisco successfully accomplished at home. Brock Purdy finished the game with 267 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 20/31 completions, while Christian McCaffrey ran for 90 yards and two scores on 20 carries. Brandon Aiyuk, thanks to a ladybug, had a special performance himself, racking up 68 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

Now, it's all about completing the mission for the 49ers, who will face Patrick Mahomes and the reigning NFL champs Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.