Against all odds, the San Francisco 49ers have done it. They are going to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas after getting the job done miraculously, coming back from a huge deficit and beating the Detroit Lions at home to the tune of a 34-31 score Sunday night. The victory will not soon be forgotten by football fans, especially because of the epic comeback pulled off by Kyle Shanahan's squad.

Of course, 49ers fans are all out in full force online to celebrate another glorious day in San Francisco football history.

“Every hater. Every pundit. Every expert. Said things. Said he couldn’t. Said he’s not good enough. Said he’s a game manager. Said he’s not great. Said he’s average. Said he’s not like the rest. WELL BROCK PURDY JUST SILENCED ALL. BROCK PURDY & #49ERS are going to the SUPER BOWL,” posted @49ersSportsTalk on X.

49ERS ARE ADVANCING TO THE SUPER BOWL

“No contest. Amazing comeback!!!” said @joshrobertnay.

It's time to take over Vegas 🎲

“Brock Purdy just won us that game. Superstar!” shared @preston_bland.

The 49ers were circling down the drain in the first half, with the Lions taking a 17-point lead to halftime. But a different, much more dangerous San Francisco squad showed up in the second half, as the 49ers inched closer and closer to Detroit before taking the lead in the fourth quarter following a Jake Moody field goal. The 49ers never looked back since and are now on their way to Las Vegas where they will be meeting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.