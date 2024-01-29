The San Francisco 49ers continue to make history

Sunday was a treat for football fans. With two highly-anticipated matchups to end the weekend, the entire country was tuned in to see who would end up as Super Bowl contenders. The NFC division, in particular, saw the San Francisco 49ers booking their tickets to Nevada after getting the best of the Detroit Lions. It wasn't a walk in the park though.

The 49ers had a rough first half, burying themselves in a 17-point deficit entering the half. However, one of the most talked about moments on Sunday was the team's third-quarter comeback. San Francisco completed two touchdowns and a field goal to tie the game. Their defense also managed to keep Detroit scoreless through the whole quarter.

Throughout NFL history, there have been 114 instances in NFL history of a team trailing by 17+ points at halftime of a postseason game. As of Sunday, the 49ers are the only team out of the 114 to erase that deficit before the end of the third quarter, per OptaStats.

Brandon Aiyuk's catch sparks the 49ers' big comeback

The team would continue their momentum, outplaying the Lions in the fourth quarter to take home the NFC crown. Brock Purdy threw for 267 yards on 20-of-31 attempts and managed a touchdown pass. Christian McCaffrey ran for 90 yards on 20 carries, tallying two touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk and Elijah Mitchell also added a touchdown each.

Aiyuk, in particular, made a catch that could arguably have been what started the 49ers' big run. Down by 14 at that time, the wide receiver was able to haul in a 51-yard rainbow by Purdy which bounced off his defender's facemask. Aiyuk's catch would eventually set up his touchdown a few plays afterward. (clips via ClutchPoints)

Regardless, the NFC champions won't be celebrating at their fullest yet. Now playing in the biggest stage on February 11, the 49ers will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs — a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl which saw San Francisco succumb to defeat. It will be the team's final test, their final game, and an opportunity for revenge.