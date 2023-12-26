That's a rough place to be in for Coach Kyle Shanahan.

Christmas night was not kind for Kyle Shanahan or the San Francisco 49ers. Every offensive sequence they threw would immediately get caught by John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens secondary. They got the early start over their opponents but Lamar Jackson just lit up like a star. It all culminated in another unfortunate statistic that the Bay's head coach ended up on.

Kyle Shanahan has never won after trailing for more than eight points in the final quarter of play. That may already be a disheartening statement but the numbers get far worse for the 49ers' head honcho. He has experienced this scenario 37 times throughout his fairly long coaching tenure. In every one of those matchups in the clutch, he collapsed and lost.

The 49ers just could not find their groove offensively. It all started with their protection of Brock Purdy. Their quarterback was sacked four times and had a terrible time in the pocket. These led to rushed decisions while the Ravens' secondary was hounding him. But, he just could not shake them off at times. Four interceptions were the result of this horrid performance along with 14 missed passes on 32 attempts.

The 49ers were getting the yardage but the end-zone finishing just was not there for the squad. It looked like they were trying to get back into the game with the Sam Darnold dart to Ronnie Bell. But, nothing happened after that as Lamar Jackson, with the help of John Harbaugh's schemes, continued his free reign on the 49ers' defensive unit.

Will Shanahan finally get that first comeback win in the clutch?