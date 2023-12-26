Lamar Jackson and the Ravens couldn't have picked a better time to show dominance, with a matchup against the Dolphins scheduled for next week.

The Baltimore Ravens have had a stellar 2023; leading up their Christmas Day clash against the San Francisco 49ers, the Lamar Jackson-led team boasted an 11-3 record, looking like one of the most legitimate contenders in the entire NFL. They proved their championship worthiness even further with an out-and-out demolition of the 49ers, putting lumps of coal in their socks instead by frustrating Brock Purdy and company en route to a 33-19 victory that wasn't as close as the final score line would indicate.

Now, with two games remaining in the Ravens' season, they are now the proud owners of the NFL's best record. While nothing is set in stone yet in the AFC playoff picture, Jackson and company are clearly making a statement. With a game against the Miami Dolphins, the current second seed in the AFC, in the afternoon on New Year's Eve approaching, the Ravens couldn't have picked a better time to show their fellow contending teams what they're truly made of.

In fact, in the aftermath of the Ravens' statement victory over the 49ers, MVP candidate Lamar Jackson pointed out that the team operates best in the face of adversity, which should put some fear into the hearts of Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the Dolphins squad.

“I believe we play better under pressure. We keep our poise, we stay locked in no matter how the game may seem, no matter what the crowd noise is, no matter how hard the defense hitting us,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Lamar Jackson on beating the best teams by double digits: “We play our best under pressure.” pic.twitter.com/eYOPZDZECT — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 26, 2023

Just to further Lamar Jackson's point, the Ravens have, indeed, put some demolitions of top teams on the board in 2023. They were able to dismantle the NFC North leader Detroit Lions, 38-6, during Week 7, and their closest division rival, the Cleveland Browns, were on the receiving end of a 28-3 beatdown back in Week 3.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have fallen apart against some of the league's contenders, suffering blowout losses to the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Buffalo Bills. But whatever the case may be, one thing is clear; the Ravens and Dolphins will be leaving it all on the line next week with some crucial playoff repercussions on the line.