The San Francisco 49ers (6-7) have been forced to call the next man up since the start of the 2024-25 regular season, particularly in their running back room. Christian McCaffrey has only carried the ball 50 times this year. Jordan Mason just joined him on the injured reserve after serving as a notable replacement. Now, Isaac Guerendo is nursing his own issues after posting a breakout performance in a 38-13 win versus the Chicago Bears (4-9).

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says the third-string RB suffered a foot sprain on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and will be evaluated in the lead-up to Thursday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams. While it is somewhat encouraging that Guerendo is not immediately being ruled out, it is difficult to foresee him getting healthy enough to suit up in a short week. The rookie posted 78 rushing yards and another 50 in the air while scoring two touchdowns in his first career start.

Fourth-year back Patrick Taylor Jr. will vault to the top of the depth chart if necessary. He tallied 25 yards and one touchdown on seven attempts in Week 14. Shanahan always seems to find productive ball-carriers, a trend the 49er Faithful anxiously wants to continue on Thursday Night Football. A loss to LA could turn an already steep path into an impassable one.

49ers have to dig deep the rest of the way

San Francisco has a challenging final stretch of the campaign to navigate, with the dangerous Rams, offensively-rejuvenated Miami Dolphins, molten-hot Detroit Lions, and feisty Arizona Cardinals all awaiting the team. There is no breather for the desperate Niners. They must absorb this potential Isaac Guerendo blow and quickly get back to their feet for their next must-win matchup.

This franchise has been molded by adversity. This is the time for everyone to run on instinct and figure out how to extend the season. Fans will get more clarity on the running back situation before the 49ers collide with their NFC West rival in Levi's Stadium.