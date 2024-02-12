Jake Moody makes history!

It was once thought that one of either Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, or Brock Purdy would break a record at the big game. These players can still make history but no one did it in such an astounding fashion that Jake Moody. No one between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs could notch six points in the end zone. Then, the kicker stepped in for Super Bowl 58.

Jake Moody hit an insane 55-yard field goal. This kick in Super Bowl 58 is the longest make in all of the big game's history, via the NFL.

Jake Moody drills a 55-yard field goal, the longest FG in Super Bowl history. 🙌 📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

Now, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have to respond. For the 49ers, they can continue to run the ball with Christian McCaffrey and get into scoring range.

After those three points by the 49ers kicker, no one else has come close to scoring. However, Kyle Shanahan is using his weapons well. Christian McCaffrey has eight carries which has earned his team 27 yards. Brock Purdy has also been finding every receiver available to him. The 49ers quarterback completed 10 out of his 14 passes for 123 passing yards.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are frustrated and struggling. Patrick Mahomes only had six opportunities to pass. He has only been able to get 68 passing yards against a tough 49ers defense. Isiah Pacheco is also not covering much ground with his runs. Only 13 rushing yards in five carries.

There is still a lot of football left to play in this game. The 49ers can still bury the Chiefs and etch their name in the annals of history.