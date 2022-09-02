Jimmy Garoppolo speaks out on his relationship with Trey Lance

With the San Francisco 49ers choosing to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo, all eyes are on Trey Lance.

The 49ers have long committed to Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future. The second-year quarterback was given the keys to the castle. But there was also a widespread belief that the team would move on from Jimmy Garoppolo.

But after failing to find a trade partner for Garoppolo, and not wanting to release him, the 49ers decided to bring the quarterback back.

Garoppolo and the 49ers were able to restructure the remaining year of his contract. He will not hit free agency at the end of the season.

Upon the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, many have begun to speculate what this could do to the locker room.

But Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo have already put any speculation of issues in the quarterback room behind them.

During a conversation with reporters, Lance stated, “I’m super excited just to have him in the room.”

All love between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/foxn3yTIoZ — KNBR (@KNBR) September 1, 2022

He went on to say, “Nothing’s changed between us. I can say it a million times. He’s been my big bro, and nothing’s going to change there”

Garoppolo also stated how he felt about the locker room dynamic. He said, “Me and Trey, honestly, I know a lot of stuff gets made in the media and sh-t like that, but we have a good relationship. Everyone can say what they want and everything, but we went through it last year. It was very similar to this situation, so it’s not like we haven’t done it before.”

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo addressed the media for the first time this season and kept it 💯 pic.twitter.com/v0AU4mLCKE — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 1, 2022

Upon his return, Garoppolo will serve as the team’s QB2. While this isn’t what he did in the past, he has taken the decision in stride. He will be a mentor for Trey Lance for one more season, giving the quarterback another year of knowledge.