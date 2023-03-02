The jersey worn by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana in two Super Bowl victories was auctioned off for $1.2 million, setting the record paid for a football jersey at an auction, ESPN Associate Editor Dan Hajducky wrote in a Thursday article.

The previous record was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey Tom Brady wore in 2021, which was sold for $480,000. Both auctions were held by the collectibles marketplace Goldin. The jersey sale was a part of a month-long auction of Montana’s personal memorabilia collection, wrote Hajducky.

“It’s only right that the two greatest quarterbacks of all-time are still trading off records, even in retirement,” Eponymous Marketplace Founder Ken Goldin said in a statement. “Montana was already in rarefied air with four championship rings and three Super Bowl MVPs — (and) with the record-breaking sale of his Super Bowl XXIII jersey, Montana has surpassed Tom Brady on top of that mountain.”

Joe Montana wore the jersey in a 38-16 win over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX. Four years later, he donned the legendary jersey when he helped complete “The Drive” to lead San Francisco past the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII.

The jersey Montana wore in Super Bowl XXIV was auctioned off for $720,000. The 55-10 victory over the Denver Broncos is still the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history.

Other items sold included Joe Montana’s uniform from his final game played with the 49ers, a ball from his final San Francisco touchdown pass, his Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket, and Montana’s high school jersey.

Montana had a bold prediction for Brady’s retirement in February, saying he doesn’t think he’s done yet.

“Look at the team he’s got, why would you want to leave that?” Montana said. “I don’t think it’s done yet. I don’t think that’s over with.”