The San Francisco 49ers are currently taking part in training camp as they gear up for the 2025-26 NFL season. The 49ers shelled out a massive contract to quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason and are hoping to bounce back from a 2024-25 season in which they missed the playoffs altogether coming off of their Super Bowl appearance the previous year.

The 49ers' defense took a big step back in 2024-25, thanks in part due to injuries and in part due to overall regression in play up and down the roster.

San Francisco attempted to help remedy this problem over the spring by drafting defensive tackle CJ West in the fourth round this April.

Recently, 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff had a blunt message about West's performance thus far at training camp.

“C.J. is dominant,” said Huff, per Vic Tafur of Vic Tafur of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Matt Barrow of The Athletic also noted on X that there was “a feisty, physical practice today with rookie CJ West in the middle of things. He got into a brief shoving match with center Matt Hennessy during team drills.”

The 49ers could certainly use someone with an edge after their traditionally dominant defensive line was bullied at times during the 2024-25 season.

San Francisco is returning many of its pieces last year and will hope for better injury luck this year as they look to make another climb up the NFC ranks.

The 49ers still have arguably one of the most talented rosters on paper in the NFL, along with a quarterback in Purdy who has proven himself to be much better than the “Mr. Irrelevant” label that his draft status bestowed upon him.

If the 49ers can get some contribution from their rookie class, including CJ West along the defensive line, it could help them become true contenders once again in a crowded NFC race.

San Francisco is slated to begin its 2025 season on September 7 on the road vs the Seattle Seahawks. The team's preseason will begin at home against the Denver Broncos on August 9.