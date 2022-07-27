John Lynch drops telling Nick Bosa update that 49ers fans will love

Nick Bosa has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the league today, and there’s no denying that he has been integral to the success the San Francisco 49ers have achieved these past few seasons. The 24-year-old is now entering the second-to-the-last year of his current rookie contract, which means that he should be in for a substantial pay hike sooner rather than later.

49ers general manager John Lynch has spoken out about Bosa’s current situation with the team, and at this point, the high-ranking Niners exec isn’t exactly ready to commit to a new deal for the former Ohio State standout (via NBC Sports Bay Area):

“If you look at our history, our cadence, most of our years are done with one year left on the contract,” Lynch said on Tuesday. “Nick’s got two years left. So that doesn’t make it impossible, but it makes it more likely that it’s something that will be addressed next year. No absolutes, never say never.”

Be that as it may, Lynch pretty much guaranteed that Bosa is going to remain in San Francisco for a very long time:

“But here’s what I do know: As long as we’re here, Nick Bosa’s going to be a part of the Niners and he’s going to get paid handsomely to do so,” he said. “So, his time’s coming. And when it does, he’ll get what he deserves because, man, what a special player.”

Because of how the Niners operate, it appears that an extension for Bosa this offseason is unlikely. Based on Lynch’s statement here, however, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year is likely going to be paid around this time next year. Given how much value the Niners seem to see in their young star, it sounds like they’re more than willing to break the bank for Nick Bosa.